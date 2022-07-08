Clark County residents should now wear masks indoors to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, according to federal health guidance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised Clark County’s COVID-19 risk level from “medium” to “high” Friday. It is the first time Clark County has been listed as high risk since the omicron surge last winter.

Recommendations for high-risk counties include wearing a well-fitted mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and following CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

The CDC determines a county’s risk level based on its current number of cases, hospitalizations and overall hospital occupancy.

Clark County’s COVID-19 activity rate, which measures new cases per 100,000 population over seven days, rose from 159.1 last week to 196.1 as of Thursday, according to Clark County Public Health data.

Disease activity is likely much higher due to unreported at-home tests, Public Health officials.

The rise in disease activity could be attributed to omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which are circulating widely throughout Oregon and Washington, according to Dr. Katie Sharff, chief of Infectious Disease for Kaiser Permanente in Portland.

“So many people are getting COVID-19 right now because BA.4 is the dominant variant in Oregon, and these subvariants are the most contagious that we have seen in the pandemic,” Sharff said. “BA.4 and BA.5 are masters of immune evasion, which increases risk of reinfection, even if you are fully vaccinated or previously had a COVID-19 infection.”

New hospitalizations this week fell from 10.6 to 9.8 per 100,000 residents over seven days, but overall hospitalizations remain high, according to Public Health.

As of Tuesday, 95.2% of Clark County hospital beds and 100% of ICU beds were occupied. Hospitals reported that 62 beds — accounting for 11.4% of hospital beds and 11.3% of ICU beds — were occupied by people with or suspected of having COVID-19, according to Public Health.

Clark County managed to avoid entering high-risk status over the past few months, even as surrounding counties were listed as high-risk. As of Friday, six Washington counties were at high risk, and 19 were at medium risk.