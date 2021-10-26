The city of Seattle is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in West Seattle for people who have not yet gotten the vaccine, people eligible for booster shots and children aged 5 to 11 once they become eligible.

Over the coming weeks, the clinic at the Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way S.W., will operate on most Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on most Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled and more information is available at seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19/vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending booster shots for people who had their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago and are:

65+

Residents in long-term care facilities

50-64 years old who are at high risk because of underlying medical conditions.

The following people may receive a vaccine booster shot at least six months after already receiving two Pfizer or Moderna vaccine doses based on their individual benefits and risks:

Those 18-49 years old who are at high risk because of underlying medical conditions

18- to 64-year-olds in occupational or institutional settings that put them at a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure (health care, schools, child care, homeless shelters, correctional facility).

The city currently has one other vaccination hub, in South Lake Union at the Amazon Meeting Center, 2031 Seventh Ave., Seattle, where the Pfizer and Moderna shots are offered on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The city is planning to open another vaccination hub in South Seattle.

King County also has 11 scheduled vaccine pop-up clinics between now and Nov. 6. For more information, see the county’s vaccine information page.