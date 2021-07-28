Seattle is getting out of the COVID-19 testing business after winding down city-run vaccination sites earlier this summer.

The city announced Wednesday it would hand off operations of its current large testing sites in SODO and along Aurora Avenue in North Seattle to UW Medicine, beginning Saturday evening.

The city’s sole remaining vaccination clinic, at the SODO site, and its mobile vaccination unit will also end operations. COVID-19 vaccinations are still available at pharmacies, hospitals and other clinical sites across the region.

Seattleites have been vaccination overachievers. Nearly 77% of city residents who are eligible to be vaccinated are fully inoculated, and 82% have received at least one dose. Statewide, 61% of those eligible are fully vaccinated and nearly 67% have had at least one dose.

“Our success in vaccinations allows us to transition back to our core functions and focus on reopening,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a news release. “But please, if you or someone you know is not yet vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It’s safe, it’s free, and it’s the surest way to prevent the delta variant from spreading further in our communities.”

The Seattle Fire Department began testing first responders in mid-March of last year, expanding to test employees and residents in long-term care facilities, and in June of 2020 the fire department began testing the public.

Eventually, the Seattle firefighters were testing thousands of people at sites in West Seattle, Rainier Beach, North Seattle and SODO. When the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out many of the testing sites doubled as vaccine clinics.

“It has been a true honor and privilege for the Seattle Fire Department to play an integral role in vaccinating the community we serve over the past seven months…I am proud to work and live in a community where so many of our neighbors have chosen to get vaccinated to protect themselves, those around them and ultimately help us recover from this pandemic,” SFD Chief Harold Scoggins said in a news release.

In June, Seattle began shutting down its vaccine clinics at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach, West Seattle and a clinic at North Seattle College run jointly with the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association. When the closures were announced 60% of eligible city residents were fully vaccinated.

Testing is still needed despite Seattle’s high vaccination rate.

“UW Medicine’s mission is to improve the health of the public, and in keeping with that mission, in the face of rising test demand and positivity rates, we want to ensure that our community has access to timely and accurate COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket cost,” said Dr. Geoffrey Baird, professor and chair of UW Medicine’s Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.

The extremely contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Washington, including in King County. Since June 29 the average number of daily cases surged by 130% to 141. The trends were concerning enough for county public health officials to recommend that all people, despite their vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places.

According to the city, 134,000 people received a vaccine through a city-run clinic and 786,131 COVID-19 tests were performed. SFD will continue doing vaccinations through its mobile unit and the SODO location until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when UW Medicine takes over.