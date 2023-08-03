Birth control pills have been recalled after testing revealed a problem that might critically reduce how well they work — but the recalling company says to keep taking them until you find a replacement.

These messages come in an FDA-posted recall notice from Lupin Pharmaceuticals, which yanked two lots of Tydemy oral contraceptive after one lot “tested low for ascorbic acid (an inactive ingredient) and high for a known impurity.”

This is a problem, Lupin explains, because “if there were a significant reduction in the amount of inactive content (ascorbic acid), this could potentially impact the effectiveness of the product which could potentially result in unexpected pregnancy.”

Lot No. L200183 with an expiration of January 2024 was the lot tested. The other lot recalled is No. L201560 with an expiration of September 2024. Each lot includes both NDC Nos. 68180-904-71, one blister pack of 28 tablets, and 68180-904-73, three blister packs of 28 tablets each.

“Patients taking Tydemy are advised to continue taking their medication and immediately contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment,” the recall notice says.

If you have questions about this recall including returning the pills for reimbursement, reach out to Inmar Rx Solutions Inc. at 866-480-8206, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

If you have had any medical problems from this or any other drug, see a medical professional. Then let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.