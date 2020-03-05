A part-time stadium worker at CenturyLink Field who worked the Seattle Dragons XFL game on Feb. 22 recently tested positive for novel coronavirus, but public health officials cautioned that the risk is low that the employee infected any of the more than 22,000 people who attended the game.

The employee, who public health officials did not identify, worked as a concessions vendor, according to a source knowledgeable about the matter.

“We have worked with the employee and the operator of the stadium, First and Goal, to evaluate potential exposures at the Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons game, and we’ve determined that the risk of infection to attendees from this person was low,” James Apa, spokesman for Public Health — Seattle/King County, said in an email Thursday. “We are following up with a few co-workers with close contacts of the employee at the February 22nd game to provide guidance on appropriate precautions.”

Representatives for First and Goal did not immediately return a phone call and emails Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Washington state Department of Health reported 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington, including 10 deaths.

The Seattle Dragons have drawn impressive crowds to CenturyLink for the alternative pro-football league’s inaugural season. Official attendance for the Feb. 22 game against the Dallas Renegades was 22,060.

“There are no extra precautions are required for those who attended the Feb. 22 game or who will attend upcoming events, but all King County residents should know that the risk for infection with COVID-19 is increasing in our community, should be aware of their symptoms, and call their health care provider if they develop a cough, fever, or other respiratory problems,” Apa said.