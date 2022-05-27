The monkeypox virus has officially landed in Washington, state and local public health leaders confirmed Friday morning after announcing their investigation into a possible case earlier this week.

The state Department of Health and Public Health — Seattle & King County confirmed the infection in a King County man who recently traveled to a country where other monkeypox cases had been identified, according to a DOH statement. The man wasn’t hospitalized and is recovering at home.

As of Friday, no additional presumptive monkeypox cases had been found in King County, though health officials continue to look for others who might have been exposed to the virus.

“Despite the news of multiple cases nationwide, monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States and the Washington resident who tested positive does not pose a public health risk,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in the statement.

Ten monkeypox infections have been confirmed in the United States, including in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Utah and Virginia, according to a Thursday evening update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the virus is rarely identified outside of Africa, about 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases, Reuters reported Friday.

Advertising

No deaths have been identified.

In King County, health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said he thinks it’s “unlikely” the county will see a large outbreak, though he noted it’s possible there are additional cases in the community.

Monkeypox can affect anyone, and those who are most at risk are those who have had close physical contact with someone with monkeypox. In the recent surge, cases have been reported to be especially prevalent among men who have had close or intimate contact with other men, Duchin said, though the risk is not limited to men who have sex with men.

Symptoms are generally mild, and might include a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and rashes, among others.

While there are no specific treatments currently available for a monkeypox infection, there are a couple vaccines that can be used to control a monkeypox outbreak, according to the CDC.

In the U.S., the CDC distributes the smallpox vaccine — which is not available to the general public since the virus was eradicated — through the Strategic National Stockpile, prioritizing states with confirmed cases and/or exposed contacts, DOH spokesperson Teresa McCallion said this week.

A newer vaccine was also recently licensed for monkeypox and has been shown to be at least 85% effective in preventing an infection.

“We would likely use that vaccine if needed,” McCallion said.

Despite concerns that cases are increasing around the world, local infectious disease researchers have encouraged Washingtonians not to panic.

“Just hang tight,” Deborah Fuller, a microbiologist at UW Medicine, said this week. ” … It’s going to be easy to avoid for most people.”