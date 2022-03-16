By
The Associated Press

TORONTO — Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April 1.

A senior government official confirmed the change Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly ahead of the announcement this week.

More on the COVID-19 pandemic

Last month, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that travelers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly molecular test.

The United States still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

ROB GILLIES

Most Read Local Stories