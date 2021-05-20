Vaccinated or not, everyone should wear a mask when indoors and in a public space.

-That’s the message from Public Health — Seattle & King County, which issued a new directive Thursday from health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin.

The directive applies to public indoor spaces unless they have implemented a state-approved means of checking everyone’s vaccination status upon entry, the directive says.

It will apply until at least 70% of the county’s population 16 years and older are fully vaccinated.

The directive also encourages businesses to continue policies that encourage customers and employees to wear masks indoors. It does not apply to outdoor spaces.

The local guidance is more restrictive than the federal guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week, which eased mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop masking up outdoors in crowds and in many indoor settings, though it calls for masks in crowded spaces such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Local circumstances require masking a little longer, the directive says.

“Continued use of face masks for everyone five years of age and older within indoor public spaces is reasonable and necessary in King County to reduce the risk for COVID-19 transmission until more of the population is protected through vaccination and COVID-19 disease rates decline,” the directive says.

Some 57% of King County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated on Thursday, according to the directive.

“From a practical and community health perspective, the most reliable way to ensure everyone is safe is for everyone to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces for a few more weeks, until we get vaccination rates higher and disease rates lower,” Duchin said in a news release.