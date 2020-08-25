Members of the union representing health care workers at a Bremerton hospital struggling to contain a COVID-19 outbreak are demanding hospital leaders and local and state public health agencies do more to protect workers and patients.

Members of UFCW 21, which represents employees at St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, said at a Tuesday news conference that there are problems with how the hospital’s leadership is responding to the outbreak that has sickened at least 30 employees and 15 patients since early August.

The staff at St. Michael, which is part of the Tacoma-based CHI Franciscan system, is using tape to hold together protective equipment and are being asked to come to work if they aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19 before their test results return, said Cindy Franck, a nurse at the hospital.

“How many times do health-care workers need to cry out for proper protective gear before things change? How many times must workers raise concerns that there are not proper safety protocols in place or being followed before things change,” she said.

The union is asking for:

Hospital employees to get test results back between 24 and 48 hours.

Notification within eight hours of being exposed to a person with COVID-19.

Paid administrative leave while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test regardless if the person isn’t showing symptoms.

Safe staffing levels.

Adequate personal protective equipment for all employees.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began earlier this month, has infected 45 people at St. Michael. Of those 45 cases, 30 are employees and 15 are patients. All hospital employees are being tested and the number is likely to grow.

Three units have been affected by the outbreak. No new patients are being admitted to the units, but existing patients are still being treated in them.

Advertising

The state Department of Health (DOH) and Kitsap Public Health announced the outbreak at St. Michael’s Bremerton facility Friday evening. At the time, the two departments said there were “more than 30 cases” at St. Michael, which was formerly known as Harrison Medical Center and is part of the Tacoma-based CHI Franciscan system.

On Aug. 4, the Kitsap Public Health District was notified by St. Michael officials that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Aug. 13, five more cases were connected with one unit at St. Michael, and Kitsap Public Health suggested testing all staff and patients in the affected unit, declaring an outbreak Aug. 14.

As tests kept coming back positive, Kitsap Public Health recommended that testing continue, staff be screened before starting work, visitation be restricted and interaction between units be limited.

There have been 942 cases of COVID-19 in Kitsap County and nine deaths.

This story will be updated.