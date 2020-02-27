Bothell High School is closed Thursday, despite advice from public-health officials, amid fears of the new coronavirus.

The Northshore School District’s superintendent decided to close the school after a Bothell High employee returned from traveling internationally during last week’s midwinter break.

In a letter emailed to families shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, superintendent Michelle Reid didn’t say what the person did at the school or where they traveled. Reid wrote that the staffer had been traveling with a family member who started feeling sick Tuesday and who is now under a 14-day quarantine and being tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus. The employee has not been tested but is quarantined at home for two weeks.

“These steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution,” Reid wrote. “In these unusual circumstances as the national picture continues to evolve — and with the strong presence of social media — I know it is easy to begin speculating and questioning. I ask for your patience and your respectful grace for our staff member, their family, and our school community.”

The school will be cleaned while it is closed, and any students and employees who came into contact with the person are being notified by the district. Classes are expected to resume Friday.

Closing schools if no student or school employee has a confirmed case of COVID-19 isn’t recommended by Public Health – Seattle & King County or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health said in a statement after the Bothell closure was announced.

“Though this closure is not necessary from a public health point of view, we know that school districts act out of extra special caution when they are protecting children,” the statement said. “And the school knows its community best and is in charge of making decisions about the school.”

