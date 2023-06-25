The boil water notice affecting Des Moines and Normandy Park was lifted Saturday after E. coli was absent from water test samples, according to King County.

King County Water District 54, which includes parts of northern Des Moines and Normandy Park, was placed on a boil water notice June 18 after E. coli bacteria was confirmed in the water supply.

For a week, residents had to use boiled water for cooking, drinking, washing dishes and brushing teeth.

Inspections Tuesday and Thursday showed no obvious source of contamination in the water, the county said, and staff completed inspections, sampling, disinfection and flushing to resolve the contamination problem.

No confirmed cases of illness due to the water have been identified.

Residents who did not use fixtures such as water fountains, ice machines and soda machines should flush the fixtures until there is a change in water temperature before using them again, the water district advised.