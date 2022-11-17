Blood donations are in great demand in the Northwest as some supplies drop to critically low levels, threatening to impact trauma and cancer patients before Thanksgiving.

Bloodworks Northwest has almost 7,000 vacant time slots for blood donations until early next month. You can schedule a donation and find more information here or by calling 800-398-7888. A list of donor centers and pop-up sites is also available online.

Bloodworks Northwest says it provides 95% of the blood supply for hospitals in the Pacific Northwest. Blood usage among local hospitals has increased 15% in the past four weeks, the drive said, but blood donations are a thousand shy of the typical count. Local hospitals are hovering “between critical and emergency,” according to a Wednesday news release.

While donations of all blood types have dipped, the supply of Type O blood has dropped the most with a 40% reduction in recent weeks, leaving the organization with less than a 24-hour supply.

“This is a reminder that even as our lives get busy, it takes 1,000 donations a day, every day, to meet the local needs of trauma, cancer and surgery patients,” said co-chief medical officer Kirsten Alcorn. “As you’re making holiday plans, please take one hour to give blood.”

The organization is encouraging new and returning blood and platelet donors to book appointments, as well as reminding donors to keep appointments or call to reschedule if you are feeling unwell. People can donate blood 10 days after COVID symptoms resolve, according to Bloodworks. COVID and flu vaccinations do not affect your ability to donate blood.

Before your appointment, donors are urged to drink water, eat healthy and wear a shirt with sleeves that are short or can be rolled up. You’ll need a reservation and photo identification.