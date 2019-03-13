FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature has given final passage to a bill that would ban abortion for women seeking to end their pregnancies because of the gender, race or disability of the fetus.
Soon after the Senate sent the bill to the state’s anti-abortion governor, Republican Matt Bevin, the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday it will challenge the measure in court.
The state already is defending three abortion-related laws in federal court.
The bill that cleared the legislature on Wednesday would ban abortions based on the fetus’s sex, race, color, national origin — or diagnosis or potential diagnosis of the congenital condition Down syndrome or any other disability. It passed the Senate 32-4.
It’s part of an aggressive agenda by GOP-dominated legislatures in Kentucky and several other states to restrict abortion.