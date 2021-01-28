President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order Thursday to reopen the Affordable Care Act’s federal insurance marketplaces for three months to give Americans who need coverage during the coronavirus pandemic an extended chance to buy health plans.

A Biden White House official said Thursday morning that consumers will be allowed to sign up from Feb. 15 to May 15 through HealthCare.gov, the online federal insurance exchange for people who cannot get affordable health benefits through a job.

The actions represent the first steps the new administration is taking to fulfill a major part of the president’s campaign agenda to make health insurance and health care more accessible and affordable — goals that have taken on more urgency as 25 million have been infected with the coronavirus and millions of others have lost jobs.

For the past few years, Americans who qualify for ACA health plans must sign up during six weeks late each year, except if they can prove they had a major life change, including the loss of a job. The special enrollment period, starting exactly two months after the regular one ended in mid-December, will not require such proof, the White House official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity before the president’s remarks.

The unusual extra sign-up time will be accompanied by a resumption of federal aid for paid advertising, other outreach efforts and community groups that help people figure out how to sign up. The Trump administration, during its first two years, slashed most of the funding for such efforts, saying there was no evidence they were effective.

The White House official declined to say how money the Department of Health and Human Services will devote to outreach and enrollment help, or whether it will match what the previous administration cut. The official said the Biden White House does not have a forecast for how many people might now sign up, noting, “there are millions of uninsured people who can benefit from the ACA.”

The actions affect people in three dozen states that rely on the federal marketplaces. They do not directly affect residents of the other states, which run their own insurance exchanges under the ACA, but the White House official predicted that those states — many of which opened early in the pandemic — will follow suit.

The directive was immediately welcomed by America’s Health Insurance Plans, the industry’s main trade group, which has been pressing since early in the pandemic for the government to give people more time to enroll through the federal marketplaces.

As expected, other parts of the order will direct federal agencies to review several sets of federal rules to promote access to health care. They will focus on any that undermine consumer protections for people with preexisting medical conditions or make it more difficult to enroll in Medicaid or to purchase an ACA health plan.

The one policy of the Trump administration that is mentioned in the order involves Medicaid work requirements — a rule inviting states to ask for federal permission to compel some people to work or prepare for jobs to join the safety-net insurance program. Federal courts have ruled against such requirements, but a case trying to reinstate the idea is before the Supreme Court.

Asked during a briefing whether federal health officials would now withdraw permission the last administration gave several states for work requirements, perhaps before the high court rules, the White House official did not answer directly but said, “HHS is expected to take a very close look at those waivers.”

Biden also plans to issue a presidential memorandum the White House is characterizing as “protecting women’s health at home and abroad.” A major feature of the order will rescind the so-called Mexico City policy, which forbids nonprofits in other countries from receiving federal family planning aid if they provide abortion counseling or referrals.

Another part of that memorandum will instruct HHS to “take immediate action to consider” whether to remove regulations under the Title X program that supports family planning. The White House official said that directive is focused on a 2019 Trump administration rule, hostile to Planned Parenthood, that blocks organizations that provide abortions or referrals from receiving funds through Title X; the action has been challenged in courts.