Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is investigating a bacterial outbreak that has infected 31 patients at its First Hill campus.

The Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria, which the hospital first detected in October, can cause pneumonia or bloodstream and wound infections.

Four of the 31 patients have since died, but health officials could not confirm whether the bacteria infection contributed to their deaths, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County.

“Due to the medical complexity of these cases, there may be multiple possible causes of death for those individuals who died after the Klebsiella infection was diagnosed,” Public Health spokesperson Sharon Bogan said.

The hospital has notified patients who tested positive for the bacteria and increased safety measures, interim president Sydney Bersante said.

Safety measures include conducting environmental sampling, updating facility infrastructure and reviewing cleaning and infection prevention practices.

The risk of transmission is “extremely low,” a news release said.

Klebsiella infections commonly occur among sick or immunocompromised patients who are receiving treatment for other conditions.

The hospital is still investigating the source of transmission with local and state public health partners, the news release said. The last known confirmed case was identified on April 3.

Patients who suspect illness or feel sick should reach out to their primary care provider, who can test for the bacteria and recommend a treatment.



