More than 150 people, including babies, parents and hospital staff, could have been exposed to tuberculosis at a hospital in Auburn.

A person who works in the family birth center at MultiCare Auburn Medical Center has been diagnosed with the illness.

Between April 22 and Sept. 30, the employee was in contact with 27 mothers, 26 babies and 107 members of the hospital’s staff, according to a news release from Public Health – Seattle & King County.

MultiCare is working with Public Health to identify people who were potentially exposed, notify them and set up free testing. Patients who do not receive a letter about potential exposure do not need to be tested.

“This situation is troubling to us, but we are committed to ensuring TB testing and care for those who need it,” said Dr. Arun Mathews, the hospital’s chief medical officer.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that is transmitted through the air. It isn’t easily spread, compared to the common cold or the flu, according to Public Health.