The tests are free at North Aurora drive-through, and the city has performed nearly 300,000 tests at four citywide sites. Appointments required for drive-up.
Mayor Jenny Durkan and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins toured the City of Seattle’s free COVID-19 testing site. The city has performed nearly 300,000 tests citywide at four sites with the support of the Seattle Fire Department.
As Seattle nears 300,000 coronavirus tests, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins tour a testing site
