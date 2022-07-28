The number of confirmed monkeypox infections in King County is doubling each week, and health officials say the county has only about 6% of the vaccine supply needed to provide two-dose shots to those considered at high or elevated risk for the disease.

“I think it is it is important to realize while we have more vaccine that will be available in the relatively near future, we do not currently have an adequate supply,” Dr. Matthew Golden, director of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s HIV/STD Program and Sexual Health Clinic, said at a Thursday briefing.

In Washington, 104 people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus as of Wednesday; all positive orthopoxvirus cases are likely monkeypox, according to the Washington State Department of Health. This includes one person who was exposed outside Washington but tested positive here.

Ninety-two of the cases have been reported in King County, the state’s most populous. As of Wednesday, all cases have been among men who had sexual or close intimate contact with other men, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. A majority of the people who tested positive live in central Seattle, the health department said.

The health department said it has identified at least 20,000 people considered at highest risk for monkeypox, and 20,000 more at an elevated risk.

