Officials are recommending, though not mandating, that people at a higher risk of developing serious symptoms from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, stay home and avoid large groups (defined as 10 or more people).

They’re also advising companies to allow remote work. County employees who can will work remotely for the next 3 weeks.

Public Health – Seattle & King County is not recommending school closures at this time unless there is a confirmed case, because children have not been shown to be a high risk group, unless they have compromised immune systems.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.