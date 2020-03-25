Medical staff from Colorado’s Fort Carson are being deployed to Washington state to back up doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients in one of the nation’s hardest-hit regions.

More than 300 members of the 627th Hospital Center are being sent to Washington to provide routine and emergency medical care to help free up local providers to focus on patients believed to have been exposed to COVID-19, Fort Carson announced Tuesday.

The Army did not indicate when the deployment will occur.

Within hours of deploying, the unit is capable of establishing a 148-bed, full-service hospital in customized tents or repurposed civilian buildings, according to The Gazette of Colorado Springs.

