BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge has ordered 85 residents of a remote Patagonian town to stay in their homes for at least 30 days to help halt an outbreak of hantavirus in which nine people have died.
Thursday’s order by Judge Martin Zacchino affects people in Epuyen who have been in contact with people who tested positive for the virus. Some people in the town of 3,000 had resisted calls for voluntary isolation.
Town officials also have suspended gatherings in municipal facilities, including funerals.
At least 26 people in the region have fallen ill from hantavirus since early December.
Most Read Local Stories
- People keep stealing '420' milepost signs, but Washington state has a quirky solution
- Washington state Supreme Court declines to review ruling that killed Seattle's income tax
- Questions about the viaduct closure and tunnel opening keep coming in. We have answers.
- Prosecutors: Man who attacked lesbians at Seahawks game is charged with assault, hate crime
- The right answer in Seattle's great viaduct debate turned out to be one they never proposed | Danny Westneat
People can become infected through contact with hantavirus-infected rodents or their urine and droppings, or by close contact with an infected person. Argentina has reported 111 deaths from the virus since 2013.