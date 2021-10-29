By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a COVID-19 booster vaccine for certain populations. Use this flowchart to determine your eligibility.
Pfizer or Moderna
Has it been at least six months since your second dose?
 Yes No
Are you age 65 or older?
Yes No
Are you age 18 or older with underlying medical conditions or do you live or work in a long-term care or high-risk setting*?
Yes No
Eligible Not eligible
Johnson & Johnson
Has it been at least two months since your dose?
YesNo
EligibleNot eligible
*Long-term care settings include care facilities, senior housing and group homes. High-risk settings apply to first responders, school workers, grocery workers, public-transit employees and more.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

