The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a COVID-19 booster vaccine for certain populations. Use this flowchart to determine your eligibility.
|
|Pfizer or Moderna
|
|Has it been at least six months since your second dose?
|Yes
|No
|Are you age 65 or older?
|
|Yes
|No
|
|
|Are you age 18 or older with underlying medical conditions or do you live or work in a long-term care or high-risk setting*?
|
|Yes
|No
|
|
|
|Eligible
|Not eligible
|
|
|
|Johnson & Johnson
|
|
|Has it been at least two months since your dose?
|Yes
|No
|
|
|Eligible
|Not eligible
|
|*Long-term care settings include care facilities, senior housing and group homes. High-risk settings apply to first responders, school workers, grocery workers, public-transit employees and more.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Seattle Times graphics staff: NewsGraphicsArtists@seattletimes.com;
Most Read Local Stories
- Washington state quietly launches COVID vaccine verification tool
- Why getting long-term care insurance in Washington is nearly impossible — and has been for months
- 'Atmospheric river' of rain is on its way to Seattle area, but dry weekend ahead
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 28: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- How mayoral rivals Harrell and González responded to the Ed Murray sex-abuse scandal
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.