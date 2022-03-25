Federal health officials on Friday restricted use of a COVID monoclonal antibody drug in eight states in the Northeast and two territories, citing evidence that it is unlikely to be effective against the highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 that is now dominant in those regions and quickly gaining ground across the country.

The federal government said it would immediately pause shipments of the infused treatment, known as sotrovimab, to the eight affected states, and Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Food and Drug Administration said the drug is no longer authorized for use in those places.

The move, likely to soon extend to other parts of the country as BA.2 continues to spread, leaves doctors in the Northeast with one fewer option to treat high-risk COVID patients at the same time that a funding crunch is narrowing the menu of treatments. With an aid package in Congress stalled, the Biden administration is out of money for more antibody treatments and was forced to reduce shipments this week.

For now, physicians treating high-risk patients still have access to one monoclonal antibody drug, known as bebtelovimab and made by Eli Lilly, as well as three antiviral treatments, although the funding shortfall threatens future shipments and orders of some of the drugs. Those remaining therapies have been found in laboratory tests to retain potency against BA.2.

Sotrovimab had been widely used in recent months because it was the only authorized antibody treatment that worked against BA.1, the omicron subvariant that was responsible for the massive surge in cases. This past winter, federal officials restricted use of two other antibody treatments, from Eli Lilly and Regeneron, that had been widely used during the delta surge because they were not potent against BA.1. Those drugs are not expected to work against BA.2, either.

Sotrovimab’s manufacturers, GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, said Friday that their laboratory testing had found that the authorized dosage of the drug was not sufficiently potent against BA.2, matching earlier findings from independent researchers. The drugmakers said they were preparing to submit data to regulators for a higher dose of the drug, which is currently given as an intravenous infusion at 500 milligrams, that they hope will work against BA.2.