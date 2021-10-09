The Anchorage Assembly abruptly canceled its Friday meeting on a proposed citywide mask ordinance, saying in a statement that two members of the Bronson administration who were in “really close contact” with Assembly members at the previous day’s meeting tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor David Bronson’s office confirmed Friday that Municipal Manager Amy Demboski and Municipal Attorney Patrick Bergt tested positive for the virus.

“It’s just those two,” Bronson spokesman Corey Allen Young said in an email. “Both were vaccinated.”

Both Demboski and Bergt are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to Young. He said it wasn’t immediately clear where either may have contracted the virus.

Assembly leaders canceled Friday’s meeting to continue public testimony on the mask ordinance, which had been scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

“Even though most Assembly members were wearing masks and are vaccinated, and thus are more protected from contracting COVID-19, Assembly leadership feels it is in the best interest of the safety of the public, staff, administration, and Assembly members to cancel tonight’s continued meeting,” a statement from the Assembly said.

Young said that even though Bronson had been close to Demboski and Bergt during Thursday’s meeting, he and all other members of the administration received negative results on Friday after taking rapid tests. The mayor will remain quarantined at home, monitor himself for symptoms and submit to further testing before resuming in-person activities, according to Young.

“Protocol means go home, get tested, then stay away for however many days,” he said.

Demboski, a former Assembly member, was named city manager after Bronson’s election in May.

“I don’t run the city,” Bronson said in a recent speech. “Amy Demboski runs the city. I provide the strategic direction I picked her. Or maybe she picked me, I don’t know. … She knows exactly what she’s doing and how to execute the goals of this team.”

In an email to city employees and officials Friday afternoon, Demboski said that she will be out of the office for two weeks. During that time, Lance Wilber, who currently serves as the municipality’s director of public works, will serve as acting municipal manager.

The Bronson administration is working to block the mask ordinance from going forward, and during the past few Assembly meetings the mayor, the city manager and other top members of his administration have not worn masks. Bergt was one of the few members of the administration to wear a mask in recent meetings.

This week, a largely anti-mask crowd has packed the Assembly meeting chambers, chanting, cheering, jeering and even singing, ignoring repeated requests from the Assembly chair to maintain order.

Assembly member Chris Constant said the outcome was the predictable result of the administration’s conduct during Assembly meetings.

“The theme I’ve been hearing is ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes,’ ” said Constant, who has been critical of the Bronson administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“The mayor’s team just came down with COVID, and maybe shared it with us,” Constant said, though he believes that most of the Assembly members have taken adequate precautions to protect themselves.

Constant himself was not at Thursday’s meeting in person. Neither was member and former acting mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson or Midtown Assembly member Meg Zaletel.

Assembly leaders also said they were considering postponing the upcoming regular meeting Tuesday “to allow for adequate time for Assembly members and members of the administration to follow appropriate CDC guidelines and the Municipality’s protocols for testing and quarantine.” That decision will be released “shortly,” they said.

“I don’t know what happens next,” Quinn-Davidson said of public testimony over the proposed mask mandate and flurry of amendments offered for it. “I think everyone’s still reeling from the news if they were in the chambers.”

She said she had been informed of the cases not by the Bronson administration itself, but by Assembly chairwoman Suzanne LaFrance about an hour before the meeting was scheduled to begin Friday.

Overall, she believes the administration’s approach to the prolonged public process has been detrimental not just to the public’s health but also other pressing Assembly business, such as budget negotiations, responding to constituent concerns and myriad other low-profile functions.

“I think it’s immature and it ultimately doesn’t serve the public well,” Quinn-Davidson said.

During Assembly meetings and in other public forums, Mayor Bronson has downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic and its impact on hospitals even as COVID-19 cases in Anchorage recently hit pandemic highs, the culmination of a summer virus surge that started ramping up in July. He’s continued to avoid recommending mask wearing and vaccinations, both proven methods of reducing virus transmission and reducing the risk of serious illness.

A recent report from Alaska’s Division of Public Health that examined virus cases through August 2021 determined that while the vaccine breakthrough cases have become more common — potentially because of waning immunity over time — vaccinations significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death and continue to provide strong protection against the virus.

“This was an inevitable outcome of the policy choices that the administration has made,” said Assembly member Forest Dunbar, who narrowly lost to Bronson in this year’s mayoral election and has been increasingly critical of the administration’s response to the ongoing public health crisis.

“We’d all heard about positive cases in the crowd,” Dunbar said. “We know that it’s not safe in there, we know the administration has not allowed the chair to take reasonable precautions against COVID.”

Thursday’s meeting marked an escalation in confrontational moves by the Bronson administration toward the Assembly, when Adam Trombley, the city’s director of economic development, removed a plexiglass shield that for months has sat on the podium between public testifiers and Assembly members. Afterward, a spokesman for Bronson said the mayor had directed Trombley to remove the shield.

It’s unclear what the virus cases among members of the administration mean for public hearings on the mask ordinance. If individuals are symptomatic or cannot get confirmatory test results back, the public process could be stalled well into next week or beyond.

“It could go on for a long time,” Assembly member John Weddleton said about debate on the mask ordinance.

“Not even COVID can kill this thing,” Weddleton added.