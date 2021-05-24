SEATTLE — In another hopeful sign that the travel industry is bouncing back in Washington state after pandemic-induced lows last year, Amtrak says it will restore daily service on 12 long-distance routes across the country, including two that run through Seattle.

Starting Monday, both the Empire Builder — Chicago to Seattle/Portland — and Coast Starlight — Seattle to Los Angeles — routes will resume daily service, giving passengers on the West Coast more travel options, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.

The routes had previously been operating only three times a week due to low ridership during the pandemic.

The Amtrak Cascades route will also add a second round trip between Seattle and Eugene starting Monday, and a third round trip on the Seattle to Portland segment will also be added.

Service to stations north of Seattle — Everett, Mount Vernon and Bellingham — remains suspended. Trips to British Columbia on the Cascade line have also not been restored due to the ongoing border closure. Following COVID-19 health protocols set by the state as part of its reopening plan, capacity for train cars has been set at 50%.

The service restoration will also bring back 1,200 furloughed employees.