Psychiatric drugs meant for humans have been tested on mice for years. The two species’ brains have similar cellular structures. But a new study by the Allen Institute for Brain Science shows differences significant enough to affect the assumptions researchers make about treating brain disorders and diseases.

The findings also help explain how these assumptions have led to a high rate of drug-trial failures, said Ed Lein, an investigator at the Allen Institute and the study’s lead author.

As part of the study, researchers assembled a list of the brain’s parts and produced a detailed comparison between the types of human and mouse brain cells.

“We finally have a way of quantitatively defining the types of cells that make up very complex brain regions,” Lein said. “Once we are able to do that, then we are able to start to understand how well animal models that we want to use to help study disease and develop new therapeutics are actually similar to the human, which is often a difficult question to answer.”

The parts list of the human brain can be used the way someone might use a list of parts to fix an appliance or an electronic gadget by looking at what each part does and how those parts work with the software.

“The brain is a very complex circuit, consisting of many, many different types of neurons and the cells that support them,” Lein said. “What we are doing is to try and deconstruct the human brain into its components.”

The Allen Institute published a study of the mouse brain last year. The two studies help illustrate the many differences between human and mouse brains. For example, while they share the same type of cells, those cells appear in different volumes, and components of the cells, such as serotonin receptors, have evolved differently in each species.

Understanding these differences down to the molecular and functional levels is valuable for researchers, said Nick Spitzer, a neuroscientist at the University of California San Diego, who was not involved with the study.

“This will save researchers time and money and provide a shield against misinterpretation of results,” he said. “I expect that the comparison between brains of mice and humans will be useful for our work on neurotransmitter switching.”

A part of the temporal lobe of the human brain called medial temporal gyrus was the focus of the study, which was published Wednesday in the journal Nature. Most of the studied brains were donated after a person’s death, but some live samples were procured from the surgeries of epilepsy patients.

This study and others from the Allen Institute are open for researchers anywhere to use. Having the study available and continuing to expand the project to the entire brain is critical to developing better treatments, Dr. Joshua Gordon, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health said in a statement.

“The ultimate impact of this understanding will be better treatments for mental illnesses,” Gordon said.

The next step for researchers and investigators at the Allen Institute is to continue examining other parts of the human brain and extend comparisons beyond mice to non-human primates. Mice and humans have about 75 million years of evolutionary distance. The time span is much closer between humans and our primate relatives that have more similar brains, Lein said.