The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation is boosting its pandemic-related funding, with an additional $1.4 million focused on food security, child care and stability for communities across Washington state.

The new donation brings the foundation’s giving to address the impacts of COVID-19 to $12 million.

The new money will go to a range of nonprofits and community groups across the region, many aimed at supporting Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities. (LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning, with the + denoting everything along the gender and sexuality spectrum.)

“We cannot overlook communities that are disproportionately burdened by the economic and social impacts of this pandemic,” foundation co-founder and chair Jody Allen said in a statement. “These grants provide resources supporting the urgent needs of vulnerable populations during this unprecedented health and economic crisis.”

Recipients include: the Potlatch Fund, which provides emergency funding for Indigenous people; WA Food Fund, a statewide initiative to support food banks; All in WA Child Care Initiative, which provides child care for families with working parents; and the Pride Foundation, which established a crisis fund for LGBTQ+ communities affected by the pandemic.