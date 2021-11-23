All COVID-19 vaccination sites operated by King County will be closed on Thanksgiving. Only the Auburn clinic will be open on Friday.

The Auburn vaccination clinic is located at the Auburn Outlet Collection mall, across from Ashley Furniture.

Vaccine availability varies by location, so health officials recommend checking with the clinic site to ensure you receive the correct dose. Appointments for children 5 to 11, who can only receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine, are required.

All King County sites will reopen with regular hours on Saturday, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. There will also be a pop-up clinic on Saturday at Sullivan Center in Tukwila, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No appointments are required for the pop-up clinic.

In Seattle, the West Seattle clinic, which offers Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses and boosters, will be closed Friday and reopen Saturday. The vaccination clinic in South Lake Union will be closed both Saturday and Sunday. The South Lake Union clinic offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters.