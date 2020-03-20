Thirteen Aegis Living Marymoor residents tested positive for COVID-19, including one resident who died, and three staff members were diagnosed with the virus since the Redmond senior care facility reported its first positive case two weeks ago.

Nine residents who tested positive are recuperating at Aegis Marymoor and two remain hospitalized, Aegis Living spokeswoman Nandi Butcher said Friday. One resident has recovered and returned to the facility Thursday.

The resident who died had been in hospice care before the coronavirus diagnosis, Butcher said. Aegis Living posted an update Wednesday saying that there had been a death, but it’s unclear what day and where the resident died.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn their loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to their family,” Aegis Living said in an update on its website.

More than half the 32 locations run by the Bellevue-based assisted living and memory care provider are in Washington; the rest are in California and Nevada. All facilities are in communitywide isolation. There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in the other locations.

At Aegis Marymoor, 10 other residents were tested and had negative results, Butcher said. Aegis Living said last week that it is following guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and delegating testing to primary-care providers. Aegis says it will continue to work with residents and families to support testing.

Two other nursing homes in King County that have seen significant numbers of cases have both opted to test all residents. Life Care Center of Kirkland tested all residents and employees; more than 100 tested positive. Issaquah Nursing tested its residents and several employees over the past week and is awaiting results, said spokeswoman Nicole Francois.

As of Friday afternoon, at least 167 positive cases of COVID-19 associated with 14 senior facilities in Washington have been reported.