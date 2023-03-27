Mike Morgan knew it would be risky to let surgeons open his skull and slice out a piece of tissue. He understood operating on this part of the brain was uncommon and that it might further damage his sight.

But Morgan was ready to take that chance to potentially learn why he was suffering seizures and processing information slower than he ever had, since part of his brain burst in a hemorrhage more than four years ago.

Morgan also wanted to serve science, offering medical researchers a rare opportunity to examine freshly removed tissue from the primary visual cortex in a quest to better understand this powerful but little understood part of the brain.

“Whatever can help with research,” the 41-year-old said. “Whatever can help anybody else.”

So there he was on a gray February day at Harborview Medical Center, unconscious under anesthesia and sheathed under blue sterilized drapes.

The surgical team spent hours cutting through the layers of papery membrane and soft tissue that protect his brain. As a resident held a surgical microscope in place, Dr. Ben Grannan went in for the final incisions. Snip, snip, snip. The squishy mass, about the size of a fist, was free.

But brain tissue begins to degrade the second it’s removed from the body. So the race was on to get the specimen — which Grannan plopped onto a side table and immediately sliced into smaller pieces — to bioscience research nonprofit Allen Institute, and a few other Seattle labs.

Grannan quickly squeezed the first piece into a bottle filled with special preservation fluid and gave it to a research scientist, who hustled out of the operating room and down the hall in a midprocedure relay. She met an Allen Institute researcher who was ready for the handoff and the eight-minute drive, barring traffic, north to the institute’s South Lake Union campus.

There, a team of researchers excitedly awaited its arrival.

A rainbow, then nothing

Morgan was 37 when he suffered a stroke, sparked by high blood pressure. His wife, Jennifer, remembers it was late December 2018, 62 days after their wedding in downtown Snohomish.

“I had felt a pop in the top side of my head at work,” said Morgan, who had a production line job building ultrasound machines at the time. “I knew that didn’t feel right. I finished half my shift, then got a ride home, and my vision was already blurry.”

When Morgan arrived at the emergency room, doctors noticed the hemorrhage in his brain.

He spent almost two weeks at the hospital, but was discharged after his previous neurosurgeon gave him the all-clear, with instructions to monitor side effects. A couple of months later, Morgan’s doctor prescribed recovery medication and said he could “live life normally again,” his wife recalled. “That wasn’t true at all.”

He lost his left peripheral vision almost immediately. As the year progressed, other health effects followed. A speech impediment Morgan had as a kid worsened. It became harder for him to process information.

Near the end of 2019, he had his first seizure.

They continued for more than three years, usually incapacitating Morgan for several minutes every four to six weeks. After a while, he could recognize the early signs, starting with a spectrum of rainbow colors creeping into his left vision before he’d eventually black out.

He, his wife and their daughter, Juleeanna, moved to an apartment above the Mukilteo storage facility where Morgan now worked as a manager, so he could run upstairs and lie down when he felt a seizure coming. They developed a routine but still hoped for a change in his condition.

They started looking at surgical options last fall after trying six or seven rounds of different medications that weren’t quite right. One medication gave him such bad vertigo he could hardly stand, he said.

“The physical seizures were taxing on my wife, because she’s the one that had to watch me and take care of me,” Morgan said. “That anxiety got to me. So I said, ‘You know what, we’re done with this. Let’s do the surgery.’”

A race to the lab

When the bottle carrying Morgan’s brain tissue, safely tucked into a bright blue cooler, finally made it to the Allen Institute, its first stop was with Nick Dee, senior manager of tissue processing.

In Dee’s lab, a narrow room affectionately dubbed the “Bat Cave” for its lack of windows, it was his team’s turn to examine the piece of Morgan’s brain and decide which research teams get what.

But before Dee carved into the tissue, he couldn’t help but marvel. It was the first primary visual cortex sample — from the brain’s visual processing center — the institute had received since the implementation of its neurosurgical tissue program more than nine years ago.

“We’re not likely to receive it again, just because removing it essentially would obliterate the person’s vision,” said Brian Lee, who runs an electrophysiology lab upstairs and watched, in awe, over Dee’s shoulder as he examined the tissue.

In Morgan’s case, though, the hemorrhage had already eliminated his left peripheral vision, so he wouldn’t be affected by significant tissue removal in the area.

“I can’t believe the size of this thing,” Lee said. He wanted part of the tissue so his team could analyze its cells — what they’re shaped like, what genes they express, what kind of functions they have.

They knew a few basic details about the person the sample had come from, but not many: his diagnosis, his age. Morgan’s love for Tom Brady and Seattle sports, the value he placed on family and his sense of humor would get lost in the data.

Dee finished clipping the sample into smaller pieces, and research assistant Windy Ho prepared to send each piece through another final round of dissection — this time through a tissue slicer that spits out paper-thin slivers of brain matter.

Ho grabbed each slice with a pipette as they came out of the machine, then placed them one by one into different petri dishes, ready to be bathed with chemical substances that preserve the tissue and get it to the right temperature before the samples are distributed to various teams.

“We are going to learn a lot by studying this specimen,” Lee said later. “Since we’re such visual animals, the human visual cortex is a very complex system compared to a mouse’s or a rat’s. Anything we see regarding cell types is going to be new information.”

It would be a few hours before the tissue slices were processed and scientists like Lee could start their experiments.

Mapping the human brain

The late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen founded the Allen Institute in 2003, initially hoping to map gene activity in the mouse brain and upload findings into a free, public database that researchers around the world could access.

By 2006, the institute’s mouse brain atlas was completed. Researchers had mapped 21,000 genes and turned the data into one of the most comprehensive studies to date on a mouse brain.

Since then, institute brain scientists have joined forces with other universities and research centers to try and duplicate their work for a human brain. A new National Institutes of Health grant received last fall will help further fund those efforts.

“It’s really about building an encyclopedia of knowledge of the human and nonhuman primate brain,” Lee said.

To date, that doesn’t really exist, said Rebecca Hodge, an investigator for the institute’s human cell types program. Hodge said when it comes to the visual cortex — the part of the brain that Morgan gave up — and its spot near the back of the head in the occipital lobe, little is really known on a cellular level.

The institute usually gets two to three live samples per month from area hospitals, mainly Harborview, UW Medicine and Providence Swedish.

Hodge received her portion of tissue slices from Dee hours after the surgery. Her sequencing lab usually gets tissue samples from the temporal or frontal cortex — toward the front and middle of the brain.

Her team will take the tissue and break it apart into individual nuclei, essentially pulling the cells apart to be able to read the RNA molecules and learn about the cell’s genes.

“This is critical work: We need to understand the human brain better,” Ed Lein, one of the institute’s senior brain science investigators, said in a statement last year. “The cell atlases we’re building … promise to lead to a more rapid understanding of the basis of many brain diseases.”

The overall scientific impact of Morgan’s contribution likely won’t be known for months, but even eight days after receiving the donation — an unusually long time because the piece was so large — Lee’s lab was still experimenting with fresh tissue.

“That was one of our more successful cases,” he said.

“The best decisions of my life”

Morgan was in high spirits, wearing a relaxed smile, several weeks after his surgery. He was home and already back at work. Jennifer Morgan was keeping a close eye on him, but he felt great.

His recovery so far hadn’t been without challenges. A few days after Morgan was discharged from Harborview, he was readmitted with headaches and nausea. He stayed at the hospital overnight as a precaution, but was able to go home the next morning.

His follow-up CT scans since then have turned up positive results.

“Neurologically, I look and talk fine and I passed all the tests,” Morgan said. He added that much of his positive mindset is due to his wife. “It’s marrying my wife, and having that surgery. Those are the best decisions of my life.”

When Grannan, who also teaches neurological surgery at UW Medicine, met Morgan in October 2022, he already had a plan in mind. Because Morgan had lesional epilepsy, or focal epilepsy, where a clear abnormality in a specific part of the brain causes the seizures, he thought it would be best to extract the piece of brain where the seizures were happening.

Other epilepsy surgeries also exist, like laser ablation, which burns the part of the brain involved in seizures, or neuromodulation, which involves implanting a device in a person’s brain that can detect and interrupt oncoming seizures.

But in this case, the craniotomy and resection, or tissue removal, was the best option, Grannan said.

Seizures can vanish immediately after surgery, he added, though sometimes people might have a one-off episode before later becoming seizure-free. He can’t guarantee anything, but for Morgan and his family, the hope of seizure freedom is better than the alternative.

“Neither one of us are ever going to be quitters,” Jennifer Morgan said. “We’re just going to suck it up and deal with it. People are in way worse situations than us, so you have to put everything into perspective.”

Almost a month after the procedure, the research teams at the Allen Institute had finished processing the tissue data, but they won’t receive results for several weeks, Lee said. Once they do, they’ll start to get a better picture of the visual cortex and eventually piece together a more comprehensive understanding of what’s happening inside the human brain — all because of a small block of wet tissue.

“We’ve just collected the data,” Lee said. “Now, we get to work with it.”

For Morgan, it’s been four weeks since his surgery. No seizures yet.