Seattle Children’s Hospital was hit with three lawsuits Monday, alleging the esteemed institution failed to provide a safe environment in operating rooms that repeatedly have been infected with Aspergillus mold over the past 18 years.

One lawsuit, seeking class-action status, was filed on behalf of four children, all of whom it claims were sickened by the mold at the hospital. Three of the children — Aiden Wills, Logan Shaffer and Ian Gunnell — have since died, according to the lawsuit. None was older than 11.

The family of an 11-year-old boy filed a separate lawsuit claiming he was infected during surgery in March 2019 with Aspergillus, which wasn’t diagnosed until May 2019.

A third lawsuit alleges that a 4-year-old boy required a second brain surgery in May to remove a synthetic duraplasty graft because Children’s deemed him to be at “high risk for Aspergillus mold exposure during his surgery.”

Seattle Children’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit seeking class-action status alleges that hospital management engaged in a yearslong “cover-up, designed to reassure its patients, doctors, nurses, and the public that its premises were safe, when in fact they were not.”

Advertising

One of the lawyers, John Layman, sued Children’s in 2005 alleging that the hospital’s air-filtration system led to a young girl’s Aspergillus infection. Attorneys for Children’s vigorously disputed that allegation at the time, arguing that the cause of the infection was unclear. That lawsuit, after three years of litigation, was settled out of court, with undisclosed terms.

Last month, Children’s closed 10 of its 14 operating rooms and admitted that its air-handling system was the cause of 14 documented Aspergillus infections since 2001, including six deaths.

Layman said Monday that he was angry and appalled at the hospital’s stunning about-face in acknowledging the air-handling system was to blame.

He accused the hospital of “a systemic cultural apathy that starts at the very top, and the culture needs to be changed.”

Layman stressed, and the lawsuit makes clear, that they are pointing the finger at the hospital’s management, not doctors and nurses.

“I think you have to take it all the way up to the board,” he said.

Advertising

His colleague, Brad Moore, of the firm Stritmatter Kessler Koehler Moore, said he thought there were “dozens if not hundreds” of former Children’s patients who might come forward.

The 14 cases that Children’s has disclosed cover only patients who were infected with Aspergillus during surgery, but the lawsuit seeks any patient who contracted any form of Aspergillus-related illness at the hospital.

Children’s is racing to revamp its air-handling system to control the mold problem that it now says dates back to 2001. It is installing custom-built air filtration systems in each operating room, which hospital CEO Dr. Jeff Sperring called “the highest level of filtration found in operating rooms today.”

While the hospital now says its struggles with Aspergillus date back nearly two decades, they only became widely known this year. In 2007 Children’s published an internal investigation of three Aspergillus infections and concluded they were isolated incidents, and it was unlikely they were caused by airborne mold in operating rooms.

Aspergillus is a common mold that most people breathe daily without getting sick, but its risk to hospital patients has been known for decades. Patients with lung disease or weakened immune systems — especially organ- or stem-cell-transplant patients — are at higher risk of developing aspergillosis. In the most serious cases, symptoms range from a fever to coughing up blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The hospital announced in May this year that it was closing down four of its operating rooms because of the mold. It would soon shutter all 14 of its main operating rooms as it worked to eradicate the mold.

In July, the hospital announced that it had also found the mold a year earlier and that a patient had recently died because of an infection they got in 2018. The hospital quickly reopened its operating rooms, but struggled with a backlog of surgeries that had been delayed or rescheduled because of the closures. In August, the hospital announced that it had upgraded its air-filtration system and was no longer at risk of losing federal Medicare and Medicaid contracts.

But the problems weren’t solved.

Last month, Children’s again announced that it was closing some operating rooms, then all of its operating rooms, before the stunning admission that they now believe the problem with Aspergillus dates back 18 years and has killed at least six patients.