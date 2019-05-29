A sixth case of measles has been diagnosed in King County, bringing the total number in the Puget Sound region this year to nine and marking the first time this month that a person acquired the highly contagious illness from a public location.

A man in his 40s was likely exposed at Hops n Drops on the evening of May 9, when another person contagious with measles was at the Issaquah restaurant, Public Health — Seattle & King County said Wednesday.

While he was contagious, the person visited MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care in Issaquah the morning of May 25. Anyone who was at MultiCare from 8 to 11:30 a.m. should check his or her immunization records and watch for symptoms including an unexplained rash and fever. The urgent care office is notifying patients and their families who were there that day.

This is the second case in a week and the fifth this month in King County. On Friday, a 6-month-old baby was brought to Seattle Children’s ER while she was contagious. The girl had contracted measles from someone in her household, according to the health department. The only location where she may have exposed someone else was in the hospital’s emergency room.

Others diagnosed with measles may have exposed additional people in some of the region’s most highly trafficked locations, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Space Needle and MoPOP — Museum of Pop Culture. A full list of exposure locations is available on the health department’s website.

There have been 81 total cases in Washington state this year, according to the state Department of Health. An earlier outbreak in Clark County had more than 70 measles diagnoses, nearly all of whom were people who had not been immunized.

Of the state’s cases, 63 people were not vaccinated, four people had one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and two people had two or more doses. Twelve people had unknown vaccination status.