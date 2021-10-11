The vast majority of Washington’s health care workers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with a week left before the state’s immunization deadline, according to the most recent statewide survey of hospitals and health systems.

As of Monday morning, 88% of health care workers had showed proof of vaccination, the Washington State Hospital Association reported. The results include data from 94% of the state’s hospitals, collected after Oct. 4.

The remaining 12% of workers include those who are partially vaccinated, have an approved exemption and accommodation, have applied or plan to apply for an exemption that hasn’t yet been reviewed, have not yet provided vaccination verification, or are choosing not to be vaccinated.

Further information about the specific breakdown wasn’t immediately available Monday morning, though the hospital association said it believes 2% to 5% of hospital staff could leave the workforce because of the mandate.

All health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face “nondisciplinary dismissal” for failure to meet job requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced in August.

Final vaccination numbers won’t be available until early November, the hospital association said.

“Washington hospitals continue to urge their staff to get vital COVID-19 vaccines,” WSHA CEO Cassie Sauer said in a Monday statement. “We are pleased that most hospitals and health systems have achieved a high rate of vaccination, which will allow patients to continue to access life-saving care across Washington State.”

The recent survey also asked hospitals to share details about the anticipated impact of staff losses on patient care. In response, several hospitals said they’ll need to reduce or consolidate some services — such as continued delays for non-urgent procedures and longer waits for outpatient appointments.