Washington state has reached its goal of 70% of residents 16 years and older initiating vaccination against the coronavirus.

That’s almost 8 million doses to 4.3 million Washingtonians with 3.9 million fully vaccinated people, officials with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday during a news briefing.

A vaccination rate of 70% had been set as a goal nationally by President Joe Biden and in Washington by Gov. Jay Inslee, who had promised an early reopening of the state if the goal was reached prior to the planned June 30 reopening, which did not happen.

Another GREAT announcement as of a few minutes ago, WA has now hit 70%! 🥳🎉🥳🎉👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xiK69M9cP0 — Office of Dr. Umair A. Shah, WA Sec of Health (@WaHealthSec) July 14, 2021

State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said that while COVID-19 case counts are flattening across the state with most counties seeing continued declines, the variants of concern remain something to be watched.

A few weeks ago, the delta variant represented about 5% of the cases in Washington. Now, that percentage has ballooned to more than 40% of the confirmed coronavirus cases, said Shah.

The delta variant, first identified in India, is responsible for surges of new infections globally and in the United States.

Shah said he’s not worried, though, because the variant is not showing up disproportionately in unvaccinated communities or popping up in breakthrough cases.

Good morning WA!



Our #COVID19 trends are steady.



We are watching variants and breakthroughs but so far there have not been any significant breakthroughs. Vaccinations are working and are our best way to protect ourselves!



We'll focus on variants, you focus on vaccinations. — Office of Dr. Umair A. Shah, WA Sec of Health (@WaHealthSec) July 14, 2021

He said the single best thing people can do to protect themselves from the virus and its variants is to get vaccinated.

“We are going to live with this virus for a long time coming,” he said. “We need to be ready for that.”