Washington state has reached its goal of 70% of residents 16 years and older initiating vaccination against the coronavirus.

That’s almost eight million doses and 3.9 million fully vaccinated people, officials with the state Department of Health said Wednesday during a news briefing.

A vaccination rate of 70% had been set as a goal nationally by President Joe Biden and in Washington by Gov. Jay Inslee, who had promised an early reopening of the state if the goal was reached prior to the planned June 30 reopening, which did not happen.