Virginia Mason Medical Center has confirmed the deaths of three more patients that could be linked to infections caused by a bacterial outbreak at the downtown Seattle facility, hospital officials said Friday.

The hospital announced this week it was investigating an outbreak caused by the Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria, a fairly common pathogen believed to have infected at least 31 people and killed seven since last October. Local and state public health teams have spent the last few months searching for answers about the source of the outbreak and how it has spread, but had yet to find anything conclusive as of this week, Dr. Andrew Ross, the hospital’s interim chief clinical officer, said Friday.

“There’s no common reservoir that we can find,” Ross said, though he added the bacteria has primarily infected “medically complicated” patients with several underlying health conditions. He declined to say if any healthy patients had been infected.

“We want to ensure that people understand the work continues,” Ross continued, adding that community risk of becoming infected is low.

The hospital’s number of Klebsiella infections appears to have peaked and has been on the decline recently, Ross said, but public health teams are continuing to look for new cases.

No further information about the patients who died or were infected was immediately available.

“The unfortunate reality of medically complex patients [is] their demise is almost always what we call multifactorial,” Ross said. “It’s a complication of things and it’s something we’ll continue to work on and to look at, but what I can say is that the common thread [among those who have died] is complexity.”

In a post published Friday afternoon, Public Health — Seattle & King County added there “may be multiple possible causes of death for those individuals who died after the Klebsiella infection was diagnosed.”

Hospital officials first learned there was a chance some type of infection was spreading inside the facility in October, when several staffers started noticing a similar bacteria among a “certain subpopulation of patients” on one floor, Ross said.

“This is not the healthy patient coming in for a tonsillectomy and ended up with a bad infection,” Ross said. “We’re talking about patients that are landed in the hospital for longer periods of time and have a lot of different issues going on.”

According to the hospital, Virginia Mason Medical Center began notifying patients who might be infected via calls and letters in early December. The hospital then called in teams from Public Health — Seattle & King County, who began testing the bacteria to check if strains matched up, and eventually sent samples to state epidemiology laboratories for further DNA sequencing.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also attempted to analyze the hospital’s data.

It’s unclear when results from state labs returned, confirming infected patients were sick from the same strain of bacteria.

Because these types of investigations are “really complex,” Ross said it could take months to pinpoint the source — if ever.

“Environmental testing for a specific strain of bacteria can be like finding a needle in a haystack, especially because bacteria can be found in places such as sinks or drains,” Dr. Eric Chow, King County’s chief of communicable disease, said in the statement. “That’s why continued diligence by hospitals in infection control, including hand hygiene, is so critical.”

In the meantime, Virginia Mason Medical Center is doubling down on cleaning and sanitization protocols, Ross said. Top priorities include “ensuring clean hands, clean rooms and clean equipment,” he added.

In addition, if a patient is infected with a multi-drug resistant bacteria, standard hospital protocols require them to be isolated and that those going in and out of the room are wearing appropriate PPE. Ross did not specifically name other additional measures the hospital is taking to prevent further spread.

Public health teams also continue to figure out if the cases are, in fact, hospital-acquired versus if people became infected in the community.

Klebsiella is a common pathogen that often lives in our bodies, including in our intestines, though sometimes it can cause infections if it gets into a part of the body it’s not usually found, according to the post from Public Health — Seattle & King County.

“We actually all have Klebsiella in our bodies,” Ross said. “We [generally] have a healthy relationship between bacteria and other organisms that live in us. … It’s when we as human beings get sick with other things that we end up typically with significant issues from these types of bacteria.”

The bacteria usually spreads in health care settings through person-to-person contact, like from contaminated hands, public health officials said. Klebsiella can also contaminate surfaces, such as medical equipment, and can then spread from the equipment to the patient. Unlike the virus that causes COVID-19, it does not spread through the air.

Public health officials say there isn’t a clear incubation period for Klebsiella infections, so people could be carrying the bacteria without showing symptoms for weeks to months. Symptoms can also differ depending on where the infection is located, but if the bacteria causes pneumonia, patients could start feeling fevers, chills and other flu-like symptoms.

Klebsiella can also cause urinary tract, blood or tissue infections. People are encouraged to contact their primary care providers if they believe they’ve been infected.

These types of bacterial infections are treatable, Ross added, though there is evidence Klebsiella can evade some types of antibiotics normally used for treatment. The strain identified in Virginia Mason Medical Center’s outbreak, however, is fortunately sensitive to available antibiotics at the hospital, he added.

“[Hospital-acquired infections] happen rarely, but when they do happen, my commitment and our commitment as an organization is to provide the best possible care for you that we can,” Ross said. “I would tell the public I would have no reservations bringing my friends and family into this hospital for care.”