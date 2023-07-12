Health officials are investigating six cases of salmonella, likely linked to pork and seafood.

Public Health — Seattle & King County said the cases were reported between April 14 and June 12 among people ages 2 to 65 years old in King County. All six people were infected with salmonella berta, a specific type of salmonella. The cases were linked through genetic fingerprinting, which indicates they likely have a common source of infection.

Most people interviewed reported eating pork and different types of seafood, but no source of the infection has been identified, the department said in a news release.

Two people were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported, according to the department.

Salmonellosis is a common bacterial infection caused by any of more than 2,000 strains of salmonella. These bacteria infect the intestinal tract and occasionally the blood of both humans and animals, causing diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort and occasional vomiting, according to the state Department of Health.

Symptoms typically appear one to three days after exposure and can last four to seven days. The illness usually resolves on its own with fluids and rest. People younger than 5, older than 65 or with weakened immune systems might experience more severe illnesses.

To prevent infection, Public Health recommends washing hands with soap and water after going to the bathroom, changing diapers, touching animals and before eating or preparing food. All meats should be cooked thoroughly, especially poultry, and cutting boards and counters used for meat or poultry preparation should be washed immediately after use to avoid cross-contaminating other foods.

There are 700 to 1,000 salmonella cases reported each year in Washington, according to DOH.