About 3,000 of Washington’s Kaiser Permanente workers are inching closer toward a strike after months of contract negotiations and little movement, staffers said this week.

Over the next two weeks, most of the state’s Kaiser staffers will vote on whether to approve a strike if an agreement isn’t reached by the end of October, workers announced Wednesday. It’s a move many staffers feel is necessary to get Kaiser management to meet their proposals on wages, staffing and other equity issues, according to a statement from local labor union SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, which is representing Kaiser workers.

A vote to strike wouldn’t necessarily mean a walkout is on its way. Instead, the vote would allow the union’s bargaining team to call for a strike of up to two weeks if an agreement isn’t reached before Oct. 31, when the local contract expires.

“Nobody wants to have to go on strike,” said Alanna Martin, a clinical social worker who works in urgent care at Kaiser’s Capitol Hill Medical Center in Seattle. “That’s not why we went into health care. … It’s enraging to have to get to a point where we aren’t even able to have a reasonable negotiation.”

Because Kaiser’s last contract was ratified in 2019, nurses, medical assistants, technicians, social workers and other staffers are feeling strained from working through a pandemic without any raises or changes in benefits, Martin said.

“We’ve had health care workers leave in droves,” she said after a bargaining session last month. Martin herself has watched her entire 40-person department turn over in the last two years, largely due to lower wages and staff burnout.

“We can’t even get inexperienced people,” she said.

Meanwhile, management at Kaiser Permanente Washington said in a statement this week that they’re “committed to bargaining in good faith” to reach an agreement that provides “market-competitive pay and benefits.”

“We are confident we’ll reach an agreement before our regional agreement expires on October 31st that strengthens our position as a best place to work and ensures that the high-quality care our members expect from us remains affordable and easy to access,” the statement said.

Kaiser leaders added that a strike authorization vote “does not reflect any breakdown in bargaining, nor does it indicate a strike is imminent.”

But local staffers say tensions at the bargaining table have been rising throughout the summer as negotiations progressed in Washington and other parts of the country.

Because the Kaiser system includes hospitals and clinics in several states, the organization is not only bargaining for local agreements with unions like SEIU 1199NW, but also for a new national contract, which would establish across-the-board salary floors and benefits.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which represents about 85,000 health care workers, has been handling negotiations on the national level since April, prioritizing $25-an-hour minimums and more investment in education, training and recruitment, KFF Health News reported.

Although most of Washington’s hospitals reported significant financial losses throughout the pandemic, staffers argue Kaiser can afford raises. While the national health care system reported a net loss of almost $4.5 billion in 2022, it generated a cumulative net income of nearly $22 billion between 2019 and 2021, according to KFF Health News. In the first half of 2023, Kaiser also posted profits of over $3 billion and reported “favorable financial market conditions.”

If Washington’s workers choose to strike, about 3,000 people across 36 facilities would join 75,000 Kaiser workers in California, Oregon, Colorado, Virginia and Washington, D.C., who have already delivered a strike notice to national leaders. Some Kaiser staffers in Southwest Washington have also already voted in favor of a strike next week. (The national contract expires Saturday; unless an agreement is reached before then, these workers plan to walk out Wednesday through Friday.)

Local bargaining teams have also been prioritizing pay, along with sick time and certain equity initiatives (like gender-neutral bathrooms and a stronger equity, inclusion and diversity committee) but have been discouraged by management’s slow economic counters, longtime Kaiser nurse Jessica Wolfe said this week.

“Other [health care] institutions have already given their employees this or more,” said Wolfe, who works at Kaiser’s outpatient surgery center on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. “In order to compete, this is something Kaiser needs to do.”

At other Puget Sound area health care systems, several contract negotiations ended last year with massive raises for staffers. UW Medicine last fall committed to increasing nurse salaries at least 21% (and 23% for new nurses) over two years. Seattle Children’s nurses and Providence Swedish staffers also received “historic” raises during bargaining last year.

“This is Kaiser’s last chance,” Wolfe said. “If they can’t figure out how to pay us competitive wages, then we will go to places that will.”

Other hospital systems, like Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and MultiCare, continue to sort through negotiations. Virginia Mason Medical Center nurses have been bargaining with management since June over staffing, meal and rest breaks, workplace safety, student loan repayment and wages.

Providers at two dozen of Multicare’s urgent care clinics have also voted in favor of a strike if an agreement isn’t reached soon.

“We want to see Kaiser thrive,” Martin said. “We want to rebuild our labor management partnership because we believe in it. We just need Kaiser to show up in the same way we have been.”

Strike voting ends Oct. 12.