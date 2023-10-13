Thousands of health care staffers at Washington’s Kaiser Permanente facilities are planning to go on strike next month if a contract agreement isn’t finalized in the next two weeks.

Hospital system staffers, represented by SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, have been in negotiations with local Kaiser management since the spring, with little progress on wages, union leaders said in a Friday morning news conference. About 3,000 workers at 36 Washington locations voted this week to move forward with a strike from Nov. 1-8, unless a contract is approved by the end of October.

“Striking is absolutely the last resort, but an action we’re willing to take to protect Washington health care workers and patients,” said Jane Hopkins, president of SEIU Healthcare 1199NW. “We are calling Kaiser Permanente executives to reach a deal on time to avert a strike.”

About 99% of local SEIU members who work at Kaiser voted in favor of the strike, Hopkins said.

The strike announcement comes a week after more than 75,000 Kaiser workers in other states, and in some parts of Southwest Washington, walked off the job for three days in what union leaders called the largest health care worker strike in recent U.S. history.

Early Friday, the larger Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which represents tens of thousands of health care workers in other parts of the country, announced it had come to an agreement with Kaiser management on the national contract, with the help of acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su. A local contract for Washington Kaiser facilities, however, has yet to be finalized.

A Washington spokesperson for the health care giant said this week that bargaining teams returned to the table Thursday, and that Kaiser “remains committed to reaching an agreement that is good for our employees, our members, and our organization.”

“We will continue to bargain in good faith with the [Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions],” the statement said.

Kaiser’s last local contract was ratified in 2019, and nurses, medical assistants, technicians, social workers and other staffers say they’re feeling strained from working through a pandemic without any raises or changes in benefits.

“In two decades, I have never seen the turnover, lack of access to care or safety issues we’re seeing,” Kaiser social worker Alanna Martin, who has worked on Capitol Hill for 21 years, said during the Friday news conference.

The new national contract includes $25-an-hour minimums for California workers (and $23-an-hour minimums in other states); 21% raises over four years; and a “wide variety” of initiatives to invest in staffing issues, according to the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions.

Although most of Washington’s hospitals reported significant financial losses throughout the pandemic, staffers argue Kaiser can afford raises. While the national health care system reported a net loss of almost $4.5 billion in 2022, it generated a cumulative net income of nearly $22 billion between 2019 and 2021, according to KFF Health News. In the first half of 2023, Kaiser also posted a net income of over $3 billion and reported “favorable financial market conditions.”

Local bargaining teams have also been prioritizing pay, along with sick time and certain equity initiatives (like gender-neutral bathrooms and a stronger equity, inclusion and diversity committee) but have been discouraged by management’s slow economic counters, longtime Kaiser nurse Jessica Wolfe said last month.

Staffers are also pushing management to eliminate “discriminatory hiring practices and instances of exclusionary, demeaning behavior,” Christine Muña, an environmental service worker at Kaiser’s Capitol Hill facility, said during the news conference.

In her department, which includes those who don’t work directly with patients, nearly all staffers are people of color, whose roles receive lower salaries than most other positions in the hospital system, she said.

“This is important to address for recruitment and retention issues,” Muña said. “The staffing crisis extends beyond bedside caregivers. There’s a shortage across-the-board for all workers.”

At other Puget Sound-area health care systems, several contract negotiations ended last year with massive raises for staffers. UW Medicine last fall committed to increasing nurse salaries at least 21% (and 23% for new nurses) over two years. Seattle Children’s nurses and Providence Swedish staffers also received “historic” raises during bargaining last year.

Other hospital staffers, including those at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and other Providence locations, continue to sort through negotiations. Virginia Mason Medical Center nurses this week picketed around the hospital over workplace safety and staffing shortages, after going back and forth with management since June.

Nurses at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett are also still at odds with hospital leaders. The union’s bargaining team recommended voting against Providence’s most recent proposal, which “does not fully address our priorities and places us behind nurses at Swedish Edmonds,” they wrote in an update this week.

The Everett bargaining team also recommended union members soon vote to approve a strike, a “decision not to be taken lightly” but which team members said they feel is “necessary.”

Information from The Seattle Times archives was included in this article.