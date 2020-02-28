Two new “presumptive positive” COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Washington — one in a King County woman who had been to South Korea and one in a Snohomish County teenager who had not traveled abroad, state officials said Friday evening at a news conference in Shoreline.

The Snohomish County patient is a high school student from the Everett area, health officials said. The student did not have a history of traveling to any affected countries.

“It’s concerning that this individual did not travel, since this individual acquired it in the community,” Washington state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said at the evening news conference.

“We really believe now that the risk is increasing,” she said.

The King County patient is a woman in her 50s, said health officials.

Test results were confirmed at the Department of Health Shoreline site Friday, but officials said they are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

