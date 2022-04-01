The Washington State Department of Health is advising people to not eat raw oysters from an area of British Columbia, after reports of 18 state residents suffering from a norovirus-like illness.

The reports of illness, which began March 7, have been linked to oysters harvested in Bay 14-8 in B.C., according to the state health agency.

Norovirus is a highly contagious viral infection that causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 20 million people become ill with norovirus each year most by eating contaminated food or through close contact with infected people, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, muscle aches, fever and headache, according to DOH. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 48 hours of consuming food that carried the virus and can last up to three days.

People who plan to consume raw oysters at a restaurant should make sure the oysters were not harvested in Bay 14-8 and any oysters consumed from that bay should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees for 15 seconds to kill any potential norovirus, according to DOH.

Immunocompromised people are at increased risk of severe illness, the agency said. Most people recover from norovirus without needing treatment, but people who believe they became sick after eating raw or undercooked shellfish should talk with their doctor and notify their local health jurisdiction, according to DOH.

Because the virus is highly contagious, ill people should wash their hands after using the restroom or changing diapers, disinfect communal areas, and wash soiled clothing and bedding, the agency said.

More information on preventing norovirus outbreaks can be found at the CDC’s website.