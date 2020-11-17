Seventeen confirmed COVID-19 cases — with more being added daily — and two subsequent coronavirus outbreaks are the legacy of a wedding at a private venue near Ritzville that drew more than 300 attendees, according to Grant County health officials.

This is, of course, not the first time this has happened in the U.S. But the wedding in Adams County has health officials in nearby Grant County trying to find others who may have contracted the virus at the Nov. 7 wedding.

Weddings ceremonies had been capped at no more than 30 people, though starting this week indoor wedding receptions of any size are banned in Washington.

Officials with the Grant County Health District are asking wedding attendees to get tested and self-quarantine through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Grant County said Monday that, so far, 17 cases and two outbreaks have been connected with the event, with more cases being added daily.

Health officials said they’re posting public requests notifying guests of the possible exposure and urging them to get tested, “but with more than 300 people attending the wedding from many communities, local health jurisdictions are unlikely to reach them all.”

Adams County health officials could not be reached for comment late Monday.

With coronavirus cases surging in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday ordered restaurants and bars to shut down indoor service and to limit outdoor service to parties of five or fewer. Indoor gyms and fitness centers must also shut down. Same with movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums. Indoor gatherings with people outside your household will be prohibited unless participants have quarantined for at least a week and tested negative.

“Today, Sunday, November 15, 2020, is the most dangerous public health day in the last 100 years of our state’s history,” Inslee said. “A pandemic is raging in our state. Left unchecked, it will assuredly result in grossly overburdened hospitals and morgues; and keep people from obtaining routine but necessary medical treatment for non-COVID conditions.”

The new regulations will be in place for at least four weeks, Inslee said, adding, “We would hope we have progress and that would be the limit of these restrictions.”

Grant County health officials are urging wedding organizers in any county to keep a log of attendees, and retain that log for at least two weeks in case an outbreak occurs.

“Our personal decisions affect the health of our family, friends, and communities,” the Grant County Health District said, urging everyone who attended the wedding to get tested for the virus.