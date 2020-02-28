A vendor at a Microsoft facility in Redmond was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County.

This person had contact with nearly 150 other vendor employees who now need to be tested as a precaution to rule out tuberculosis (TB), Public Health spokesperson James Apa wrote on the agency’s website.

Vendor companies are reaching out to their affected employees to notify them, and Public Health has been onsite this week to evaluate and test people who were exposed, Apa wrote.

TB is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that are passed from person to person through the air, according to Public Health. TB is much harder to spread than a cold or flu, and it typically takes repeated and prolonged exposure in a confined indoor space to become infected. Even in households where a resident is infected with contagious TB, only about one in three close household contacts become infected, according to Public Health.