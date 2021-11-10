King County has received complaints about 150 businesses as of last week that members of the public feel haven’t been complying with a new countywide policy requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, according to the county’s public health department.

The new requirement went into effect about two weeks ago, and applies to bars and restaurants with indoor dining, gyms, theaters and museums in King County. The rule also applies to conferences and conventions, and any large outdoor gatherings with more than 500 people — though children under age 12 are exempt.

The county has followed up with five of the 150 businesses where complaints were “particularly concerning,” Kate Cole, a spokesperson for Public Health – Seattle & King County, wrote in an email. She declined to give further information about the establishments.

“We’re continuing to review complaints and follow-up with additional businesses,” Cole said, adding that the county was still early in the process.

Overall, the county estimates more than 10,000 businesses — including gyms, sports venues, performance art venues, conference centers and 8,000-plus food-service establishments — are covered by the mandate.

As with past pandemic-related policies, like masking requirements, the department is monitoring complaints and currently planning to respond “only to egregious acts of non-compliance,” Cole said.

She added that any county responses to noncompliance will center on education and outreach.

Other local health departments that have already put vaccination verification requirements in place have levied fines or restricted business permits to encourage compliance, but because the county has seen “high levels of cooperation” with previous pandemic-related mandates, officials don’t anticipate needing to take those steps, Cole said.

“We will revisit our enforcement policy if necessary,” she wrote.

The order will be reviewed in about six months for possible extension based on future spread and outbreaks.

While the vast majority of businesses have been complying with the requirement, some owners have mixed feelings about their new enforcement responsibilities.

“We’re complying with everything we have to do, but at the same time, we have a business to operate and guests to serve,” said Josh Henderson, chef and owner of Burbs Burgers in Pioneer Square. “… We’re in the hospitality business, not the police business.”

Henderson added that he wants to create a space where everyone feels welcome and is “not interested in making people feel like they’re an other.”

Nick Polimenakos, owner of Queen Anne Cafe, also said the mandate has added an extra step in an already busy working environment.

“It’s good because we’re trying to protect our employees and trying to protect clients,” he said. “But on the other hand, you have to deal with a lot of people” and “can lose regular customers.”

Public Health – Seattle & King County has been working with the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce on a set of resources to cut down the strain for business owners and employees, Cole said, including a tool kit with signage printouts and a list of recommended responses to different customer scenarios.

For example, one recommendation reminds businesses that the order is “trust-based” and that while some staffers might ask customers to show ID with their vaccination card, ID checks aren’t required. The checks are “associated with trauma stemming from racist and discriminatory practices, plus can lead to distrust for many communities,” the county said.

More resources and guides to help businesses comply with the requirement are available at KCVaxVerified.com.