About 120 doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners who work at urgent care facilities within the MultiCare health system went on strike Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, to protest working conditions and safety concerns.

Dozens of health care providers picketed Monday at Tacoma General Hospital. They are represented by the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) and work at 20 MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care clinics in the Puget Sound area, from Olympia to Marysville, which provide COVID-19 testing.

MultiCare said in a statement Monday morning that it anticipated “minor interruptions” at some clinics. Joe Crane, a union representative, said several clinics remained closed.

The union has been bargaining its first contract with MultiCare for more than a year. The COVID-19 pandemic, as it has in many medical workplaces, has exposed new rifts between employees concerned for their personal safety and employers struggling to manage an unprecedented global pandemic.

The health providers say they sometimes work excessive hours, care for too many patients, aren’t allowed the protective equipment they want and are concerned over the clinics’ infection control practices.

“This is last resort for us,” said Dr. Amir Atabeygi, one of the health providers on strike. “Lately, our biggest concern and challenge is having adequate PPE [personal protective equipment] at work and feeling like we’re in as safe a work environment as possible. Our concerns are being ignored and dismissed.”

The providers want access to N95 respirators, for MultiCare to build plexiglass barriers in the lobbies, and for the company to discourage patients from using waiting rooms, Atabeygi said.

Atabeygi said health providers don’t get scheduled breaks, and often work days that stretch longer than 12 hours.

“You’re not as mentally sharp as you would be toward the end of the day,” Atabeygi said. “What worries us is either we’ll miss something, or make an error that’s significant.”

MultiCare, in several statements to the The Seattle Times over the past three days, said it shared employees’ frustration at the lack of progress in bargaining, including during a recent session with a federal mediator.

“We disagree with the union’s characterization that our urgent care team members do not have access to sufficient supplies of appropriate PPE,” the statement said.

“We are disappointed that UAPD decided to strike during a pandemic, a time when our patients need our care more than ever. Our priority remains providing the care our community needs during the pandemic. We remain committed to the negotiation process and are working hard to negotiate a fair labor contract.”