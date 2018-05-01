OLYMPIA, Wash. — Health officials are warning people to stay away from the water at Summit Lake, west of Olympia, due to a toxic algae bloom.
Thurston County Public Health and Social Services says residents should stay out of the lake and not drink the water or use it for cooking, bathing or washing.
Officials say recent samples of the water show dangerous levels of the neurotoxin, which can cause serious illness and even death in some cases.
The health warning for Summit Lake will remain in place until samples are within safe levels for two consecutive weeks.
