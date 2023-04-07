With spring break on the horizon and thousands of travelers setting their sights on sunnier destinations, officials are warning of congestion and long lines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Airport officials are cautioning travelers about high congestion over the next two weeks because of Sea-Tac construction projects and an influx of Seattle Public Schools spring break travelers.

“There is a lot going on that we’d like to get travelers to know about, as congestion will be high,” said Perry Cooper, a Sea-Tac spokesperson.

One tip to keep in mind: Travelers can save some time by signing up for SEA Spot Saver, which lets users secure a virtual spot in line at security checkpoints and speed through TSA screenings.

Busiest days

People with early-morning flights should make sure to give themselves enough time, as over one-third of Sea-Tac passengers arrive before 9 a.m., according to the Port of Seattle. Other busy times occur between 2 and 5 p.m. and 9 and 11 p.m., when arrivals tend to occur.

The busiest days over the next two weeks include this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Cooper said.

About 173,000 passengers are expected Friday, while 158,000 are expected Saturday, he said.

On Sunday that number slightly goes up to 159,000, according to Cooper.

Those figures, he said, are “typical for spring break, as the Seattle schools are out next week, so everyone [is] jumping on this week to get out of town.”

Basic tips

Domestic travelers should arrive at least two hours before their flight, and international travelers should arrive three hours before takeoff, the Port said.

All travelers should download their airlines’ mobile applications, check for updates before arrival and consult health guidance for their airline and destination.

Drivers should avoid parking along the shoulder of roads around the airport, according to the Port. Washington State Patrol and Port of Seattle Police will conduct emphasis patrols during the spring break holiday.

Getting there

Travelers may consider saving themselves a headache by finding alternatives to driving to Sea-Tac, as congestion is guaranteed because of construction and spring break crowds.

Several ongoing construction projects from the airport’s $4.6 billion Upgrade SEA Program will cause delays at the airport. And people planning to park in the garage should give themselves an extra 45 minutes to an hour to find a spot, the Port advises.

For those who do choose to drive, the airport’s new automated parking guide system will help save time with lighting that shows available stalls.

People dropping off travelers can avoid Sea-Tac’s busy thoroughfares by using the airport’s south entrance off International Boulevard and 182nd Street, Cooper said.