Plan for slowdowns on the waters and the roads if you’re heading home Monday from a Memorial Day weekend trip. If you can, officials suggest traveling in the evening or on Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation projected a return to pre-pandemic levels of traffic on state highways during the holiday weekend. And the state’s ferry system has seen crew shortages and mechanical issues leading to cancellations and longer-than-usual waits.

On Monday morning, several sailings on the Mukilteo/Clinton route were canceled as crews made repairs to the vessel Kitsap. The route is typically one of the busiest as people head back to the mainland from Whidbey Island, said WSDOT spokesperson Justin Fujioka. The boat is out of service until further notice, leaving one boat to serve that route.

Other routes that typically see more passengers on holiday weekends include Edmonds/Kingston and Seattle/Bainbridge. Fujioka doesn’t recommend diverting to other routes, as the Seattle/Bremerton route is down to one-boat service and Fauntleroy/Southworth is down to two. He suggested sailing after sunset or postponing travel until Tuesday to avoid delays.

Likewise, there may be windows to dodge the worst of the congestion on the roads. Peak traffic will hit I-90 headed west from Cle Elum from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., said Aisha Dayal, WSDOT spokesperson. On Highway 2, westbound congestion should ease up after 2 p.m., she said.

Travelers heading back into Bellingham at the Canadian border will hit congestion from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dayal said. And those headed north toward Seattle on I-5 will hit the usual slowdown between Lacey and Tacoma.

You can plan your trip around peak traffic using WSDOT’s holiday weekend travel charts.

WSDOT also offers a real-time map that shows how traffic is flowing and where there have been collisions or road closures. State highway construction was paused from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, to ease congestion.

Travelers can check the real-time WSDOT ferry map for updated information about delays and estimated arrival times.

Traffic updates are also available on Twitter: