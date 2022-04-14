A head-on collision Thursday morning on Highway 181 between Renton and Tukwila left one person fatally injured and closed all lanes of traffic, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The collision occurred just south of South 180th Street on Highway 181 (West Valley Highway South) shortly before 6 a.m.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the Tukwila Fire Department said on Twitter that the collision resulted in a fatality at the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or find alternate routes. There is no immediate estimated time for reopening.