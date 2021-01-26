Melissa Hellmann
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The COVID-19 pandemic changed where we live and do business. We want to know if people who were priced out of Seattle moved southward.

Melissa Hellmann: 206-464-2168 or mhellmann@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @M_Hellmann. Seattle Times staff reporter Melissa Hellmann covers South Seattle and South King County with a focus on marginalized communities.

Most Read Local Stories